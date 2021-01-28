Making the connection

To the Editor:

One definition of a parish describes it in terms of a specified geographical area. It used to be that we would automatically become a member of the parish that corresponded to where we lived. My parish is St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport. I am part of our perpetual prayer initiative in which we pray for every parish member over the course of a year. As I sit with our parish directory one hour each week and pray from a list of 20 or more different parishioners each week, I wish that more people had their picture taken! I also note that most parish members still live in the zip codes that correspond to the geographical boundaries for our parish. I do.

When I was in parish leadership, I was introduced to the idea that not only are we responsible for our parish members and our ministries, but we also are responsible for all the people and the activities within our parish boundaries. In my case, that means I pray for Genesis East hospital and the nursing home down the block and the public schools and so much more.

Why can’t we broaden that out and next consider that what happens in the 22 counties of our diocese is of concern to us and in our care, until ultimately we realize how we are connected to our brothers and sisters throughout the world? Let us ask how we can help rather than trying to keep our distance. Let us pray about our responsibilities to amend our faults and help each other as best we can. With God, nothing is impossible.

Linda Molyneaux

Davenport