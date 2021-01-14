Pray for peace, build a more perfect union

As members of the Leadership Conference of Women Religious (LCWR), we, the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, stand with the other more than 1,300 leaders of Catholic sisters nationwide as we make this statement:

LCWR joins with the world in praying for peace after witnessing the violence and lawlessness in our nation’s capital. We are deeply concerned about the state of our country and the future of our democracy. Our hearts ached as we watched these despicable actions that threaten not only to destroy the seat of our government but to rend the bonds that unite us. We commend and thank the members of Congress who courageously continued their service to the nation even amid the chaos.

In our increasingly divided nation, we renew our commitment to the common good and pledge to take up the challenge to use our energy to repair our democracy and contribute to the work of building a more perfect union. We invite all people of good will to join us and we call on our elected leaders to point the way.

Sister MaryAnn Vogel

Congregation of the Humility of Mary, Davenport