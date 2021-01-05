Ritzinger scholarships available (2021)

Applications for the Marguerite Ritzinger Scholarship of the Diocese of Davenport are being accepted through Feb. 1, 2021. Catholic individuals who plan to attend a college or university next fall may apply for a $1,000 scholarship. Nontraditional students may apply for the scholarships. The award is named for the late Marguerite Ritzinger, a Sigourney native, who left $388,770 to the diocese to help with scholarships for seminarians and students attending colleges or universities. Applications must include an essay, copy of a high school or college transcript and two reference letters. All items must be sent together with the application form, which is available on the diocesan website at https://tinyurl.com/yby59nw7