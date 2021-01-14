Virtual CEW event planned

BETTENDORF — Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and St. John Vianney Parish are co-hosting a virtual Christian Experience Weekend event for men and women Feb. 12-15. Speakers from the CEW community will be presenting talks on the theological virtues of Faith, Hope and Love in a virtual format throughout the second weekend of February. Spiritual directors will be introducing each of the talks and giving a bit of their own insights as well.

• Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.: Faith talk given by four generations of believers.

• Feb. 13 at 3 p.m.: Hope talk given by a steward of God’s gifts.

• Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.: Love talk given by a married couple with an inspirational story.

The talks can be accessed through the Facebook pages of both Our Lady of Lourdes and St. John Vianney. For persons not on Facebook, email ololcew@gmail.com.

“This will be a great opportunity for those who haven’t yet attended a CEW to get a glimpse of what they’ve been missing and should be a great substitute for those who were disappointed that the retreats were going to have to be canceled” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Maureen Conrad, one of the event organizers.