19: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 19: Reflecting on Lent with Bishop Zinkula

Bishop Zinkula shares with Catholic Messenger Conversations what changes he plans for his personal Lenten practices this year.

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.

Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.

Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.

For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.

Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.