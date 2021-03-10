Chrism Mass update

The Chrism Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport on March 29 at 1:30 p.m. The Mass is closed to the public, with a limited number of priests in attendance. Participate via livestream at https://tinyurl.com/58dc8npe. A worship aid can be found at www.davenportdiocese.org/liturgy-events.

The Chrism Mass is an annual liturgy in which the priests renew their commitment to priestly service and the bishop consecrates/

blesses the sacred oils used in the sacraments of baptism, anointing of the sick, confirmation and holy orders.