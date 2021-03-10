Chrism Mass update

Anne Marie Amacher
Bishop Thomas Zinkula blesses the oil of the sick during the Chrism Mass last year in the library at St. Vincent Center in Davenport. Assisting is Deacon David Montgomery.

The Chrism Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport on March 29 at 1:30 p.m. The Mass is closed to the public, with a limited number of priests in attendance. Participate via livestream at https://tinyurl.com/58dc8npe. A worship aid can be found at www.davenportdiocese.org/liturgy-events.

The Chrism Mass is an annual liturgy in which the priests renew their commitment to priestly service and the bishop consecrates/
blesses the sacred oils used in the sacraments of baptism, anointing of the sick, confirmation and holy orders.

