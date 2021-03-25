Do people know about our history?

To the Editor:

Judging from the reporting (The Catholic Messenger article, 3-18-21), a recent social justice conference was very critical of the United States and its history.

Recent events lead me to ask a few questions. Not long after the conference, our southern border was overwhelmed with young people seeking to enter the country. Why are so many migrants seeking refuge in this awful country? Do they not understand our history?

How inconsistent for Americans to mobilize resources in both the public and private sectors to feed, shelter, provide medical care and find homes for thousands of migrants. Perhaps the nature of the United States is more complicated than the conference organizers are willing to acknowledge.

Mike Streb

Iowa City