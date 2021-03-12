Full-time Associate Director of Youth Ministry, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee, IA

St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Waukee, IA, is seeking a full-time Associate Director of Youth Ministry to support and partner with families as the first formators of their children in the faith. The position will plan, lead, implement, and evaluate youth ministry for families of St. Boniface youth ages 6th – 12th grade, as well as oversee family-based preparation for the sacrament of Confirmation.  Full description and details can be found at https://stbonifacechurch.org/employment   For more information, contact Faye Akers, Director of Parish Evangelization & Faith Formation at fayeakers@stbonifacechurch.org or 515-987-4597.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *