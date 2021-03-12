Full-time Associate Director of Youth Ministry, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Waukee, IA

St. Boniface Catholic Church, in Waukee, IA, is seeking a full-time Associate Director of Youth Ministry to support and partner with families as the first formators of their children in the faith. The position will plan, lead, implement, and evaluate youth ministry for families of St. Boniface youth ages 6th – 12th grade, as well as oversee family-based preparation for the sacrament of Confirmation. Full description and details can be found at https://stbonifacechurch.org/employment For more information, contact Faye Akers, Director of Parish Evangelization & Faith Formation at fayeakers@stbonifacechurch.org or 515-987-4597.