Passiontide

(This is the first of three parts of a piece that Father Timothy Regan wrote, reflecting on the Holy Week experience through the lens of the hospital/health care experience. Father Regan serves as the Catholic chaplain/Spiritual Services with University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City.)

Galilee

Such a busy place, and noisy, confusing,

with comings and goings, to-ings and fro-ings.

Artisans, workers, trade-folk,

professionals, elites and destitutes.

Native tongues, foreign tongues,

dialects, insider-jargonese and wordless cries.

Does anyone know how much I hurt?

Does anyone care? – Who? – How will I know?

My hurt, my pain, somehow isolates me.

Everyone else is too busy to be occupied with my need.

But I do need.

Then a Voice speaks,

unexpectedly,

piercingly,

touching my heart and my hurt.

“I DO know. I DO care. Trust me.

You are not alone – ever alone.”

The Voice that speaks is from just another face in the crowd.

But it’s someone who knows – and understands.

This Voice speaks Truth and Healing and Peace.

I listen.

The busy, noisy confusion fades

and the hurt.

Gethsemane

Enigmatic garden, renowned orchard,

what will I find as I enter thee

or bare my life, my soul, amidst thy structures

ancient and new?

Your very existence bespeaks the power of life,

the determination and will to live

even when stricken from without,

aged from within,

or gnawed upon by infesting agents.

Your shelter breathes the words

ABIDE – ENDURE – HEAL – LIVE.