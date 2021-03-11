To the editor:

It has been noted that since the pandemic, many Catholics are falling away from their faith. This is a shame. It is time for Catholics to start their renewal in the Catholic Church.

I urge all Catholics to return to the faith and renew their lives in the sacraments. It is time to go to daily Mass if possible. It is time to really thank all our priests that give us the celebration of the Eucharist in the Mass.

To thank our priests, we can let them know we are keeping them in our prayers.

Be kind and generous to our priests, deacons and to all who make it possible for us to celebrate the Mass.

William Grothus

Bettendorf