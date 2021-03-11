SAU wine festival to support restaurants

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Quad-Cities restaurants have “added flavor” to the St. Ambrose University Wine Festival series since its beginning 20 years ago. In 2021, as those local businesses work to recover from the impact of the pandemic, the Wine Festival committee is returning its support with March and April events, a news release states.

March: This month, the Wine Festival Restaurant Appreciation Program will present a complimentary bottle of wine to patrons who make a reservation or place a to-go order and mention the Wine Festival at eight local restaurants on specified days and while supplies last. The program will be in effect from March 7-11, March 14-18, and March 21-25. Participating restaurants are Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant, Me & Billy Kitchen & Bar, Tantra Asian Bistro and The Phoenix Restaurant, all in Davenport; Trattoria Tiramisu in Bettendorf; and in Illinois, The Combine, Bass Street restaurant in East Moline and Siracha Thai Bistro & Oyster Bar in Moline.

The Restaurant Appreciation Program replaces the “Wine at the Warehouse” event, typically held in March at Dimitri Wine and Spirits, Inc. The May Wine Festival Wine Tasting has been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

April: The Preview Dinner will take place April 10 as a to-go affair. Patrons can experience a three-course gourmet meal, and wine from a featured vintner to enjoy at home, where they may also participate in the annual live and silent auction via Facebook Live. This year’s dinner will celebrate Brian Larky and Kristin Milles of Dalla Terra and their selections from four family-owned wineries in Italy. A silent auction of boutique wines will be conducted via a text-messaging app.

Money raised from the event goes toward scholarships. For more information about the events and scholarships, visit http://www.sau.edu/alumni/

special-events/wine-festival.