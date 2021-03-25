Support the Holy Land

Each year, the Holy Father asks each Catholic parish around the world to take up a Good Friday Collection to aid Christians in the Holy Land. The Collection supports the work of the Franciscans in the sacred shrines and allows them to receive pilgrims, minister to the parishes, provide information and education in the communities and schools, and care for the basic needs of the people in the Holy Land. Your support is essential to their ministry.

In the Acts of the Apostles, we read that St. Paul urged his missionary churches not to forget the needs of the Church in Jerusalem. We are called to continue the legacy of supporting our brothers and sisters who live in the land made holy by the life, death and resurrection of Jesus.

The political, religious and military challenges in the Holy Land are more complex than ever and they are especially hard on Christians. However, there are hopeful signs as well. The 29 parishes in the Holy Land lead worship, offer Christian formation and education, and provide housing and food for the poor. The Christian shrines that directly connect us to the life of Jesus and the Apostles are maintained.

When you contribute to this collection, you become an instrument of peace and join with Catholics around the world in solidarity with the Church in the Holy Land.

Please give prayerful consideration to a generous response to The Pontifical Good Friday Collection.

For more information about Christians in the Holy Land, visit www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.



Apoye Tierra Santa

Cada año, el Santo Padre pide a cada parroquia católica alrededor del mundo a realizar la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo. La Colecta apoya el trabajo de los Franciscanos en los santuarios sagrados, que permite recibir a los peregrinos, servir a las parroquias, proveer información y educación en las comunidades y escuelas, y cuidado en las necesidades básicas de las personas en Tierra Santa. Su aporte es esencial a sus ministerios.

En los Hechos de los Apóstoles, nosotros leemos que aun el apóstol San Pablo instó a sus Iglesias misioneras a no olvidar las necesidades de la Iglesia en Jerusalén. Estamos llamados a continuar el legado de apoyar a los hermanos y hermanas, quienes viven en la tierra hecha santa por la vida, muerte y resurrección de Jesús.

Los desafíos políticos, religiosos y militares en Tierra Santa ahora son más complejos que nunca, especialmente más dura para los cristianos. Sin embargo, hay señales de esperanza también. Las 29 parroquias en Tierra Santa dirigen adoraciones, ofrecen formación cristiana, educación y proveen casa y comida a los pobres. Se mantienen los santuarios cristianos que directamente nos conectan a la vida de Jesús y de sus apóstoles.

Cuando usted contribuye a esta colecta, usted se convierte en un instrumento de paz y se junta a muchos católicos alrededor del mundo en solidaridad con la Iglesia en Tierra Santa.

Por favor, considere en oración una generosa respuesta a la Colecta Pontificia del Viernes Santo.

Para más información sobre los cristianos en Tierra Santa, visite: www.myfranciscan.org/good-friday.