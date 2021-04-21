21: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 21: Confirming our diocese’s youths

Bishop Thomas Zinkula talks about his experiences confirming our diocese’s youths, and the ice-breaking talks with them before the confirmation Mass.
This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.
Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.
Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.
For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.
Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

