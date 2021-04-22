A healing ministry of mercy

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Catholic Home Missions supports essential pastoral programs in financially challenged dioceses in the United States through an annual appeal. A program funded by the appeal in the Diocese of Santa Rosa takes to heart the message of the pastoral letter Responsibility, Rehabilitation, and Restoration, in which the bishops of the United States called the faithful to embrace an approach to criminal justice that takes into account the dignity of crime victims and their families, communities and offenders.

The diocese’s Catholic Restorative Justice Ministries program (www.restorejusticesantarosa. org) works to fulfill the bishops’ vision through various activities that include support for inmates reentering society, as well as pastoral ministries for crime victims and their families, justice system personnel, and inmates. The program’s broad range of goals are being implemented, expanded and refined yearly with financial assistance from the Catholic Home Missions Appeal. When you participate in the appeal, you join in the Church’s healing mission of mercy to all.

Your support of this appeal makes a difference in the lives of our brothers and sisters right here in the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you can support the appeal the weekend of April 24-25. To learn more about the appeal and those who benefit from it, visit www.usccb.org/home-missions.

Thank you for strengthening the Church at home.