A new look for the Clinton Franciscans

For The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton recently unveiled a redesign of its website, www.clintonfranciscans.com. Launched on April 23, the site brings a fresh new look with improved functionality and enhanced content. It also clearly defines the congregation’s charism and mission of living and promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking.

“Getting a new website has been a highly-anticipated project for us,” said Amanda Eberhart, the Clinton Franciscans’ director of communications and development. “The site is easier to navigate and more user-friendly. It is now mobile-responsive, a feature our previous site did not offer visitors. The website will detect the type of device being used and adjust the layout accordingly.”

The website also features an ADA-compliant accessibility widget that facilitates ongoing functionality for users with additional needs. The accessibility menu offers options for color contrast, highlight links, text sizer and spacer, line height, legible fonts, larger cursor, and the ability to stop animations. “This tool is important to inclusivity on the web and reinforces our commitment to providing an accessible user experience,” added Eberhart.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for publications available from the Sisters of St. Francis and Franciscan Peace Center, which offer various ways to keep abreast of the community and its ministries.