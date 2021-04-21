A statement from Bishop Thomas Zinkula on the Chauvin trial verdict:

While a jury found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the death of George Floyd on April 20, the hard work of achieving racial reconciliation and justice must continue with prayer, learning and action.

Racism begins as prejudice that lurks unnoticed in our minds and hearts. Honest prayer helps us name it and recognize how it feeds on our fear of that which is different.

We counteract that fear by learning more about and gathering together with people of other faiths, ethnicities and skin color. In the process, we convey to the greater community that everyone has a right to feel safe, secure and respected.

Our actions ought to include rooting out racism in our homes, schools, workplaces, institutions and the public square, as well as advocating for state and federal laws that recognize and reinforce the dignity of every person.

Through our prayer, learning and action, we reaffirm that every single person is made in the image and likeness of God and hence has intrinsic dignity.

We need to persevere in the hard work of eradicating racism.