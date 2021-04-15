Apply for CCHD internship

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

The diocesan Social Action Office is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) internship.

The internship is open to any U.S. Catholic with an interest in solidarity building, participation of the poor and Catholic Social Teaching. An ability to speak Spanish is preferred but not required.

The CCHD intern will work with the Social Action Office and with student justice efforts by way of St. Ambrose University Campus Ministry. Tasks will vary but may include parish education, training and outreach, letter and article writing, research, and developing relationships with community organizations and the Hispanic community.

The internship is 16-20 flexible hours per week for 24 weeks during the 2021/2022 academic year. Pay is $14/hour. The intern must be able to attend a May or August CCHD training. The orientation will take place virtually, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Deadline to apply is April 30. For more information or to apply, go to https://www.davenportdiocese.org/cchd-internship-opportunities

About CCHD

Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) provides grants for self-help projects developed by grassroots groups working to address the root causes of poverty in their communities. Additionally, CCHD works to increase Catholics’ awareness of poverty in the U.S, educates people about the Catholic Social Tradition, and builds bridges between poor and non-poor communities. Learn more at https://www.usccb.org/committees/catholic-campaign-

human-development