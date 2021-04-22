To the Editor:

For the front-page article of April 8, entitled “Cardinal decries divisions within church,” I wish to express my thanks. It is heartening to read the homily quotations of Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa in which he asserts there are misguided divisions in how Catholics view the church’s position regarding several current political issues. Our focus as Catholics is better placed on the fundamental eternal truths of our faith, and that the clergy should prioritize the position Jesus takes.

There have been Vatican statements as well that favor one political ideology over another. Some then needing clarification, creating possible confusion, and yes, even family disunity. As Bishop Thomas Zinkula advises, “Let us stop sowing division … Calling for persons on the other side of the spectrum to be cancelled.” Maybe we could work to help build the kingdom of God, not the kingdom of Washington, D.C.

Eileen Skeels

Coralville