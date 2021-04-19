CO-DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS EDUCATION, ST. MARY OF THE VISITATION CHURCH, OTTUMWA

St. Mary of the Visitation Church in Ottumwa, Iowa is seeking a bilingual Co-Director of Religious Education, grades K-8 and Youth Minister, high school. This person will work with a Director of Religious Education at St. Patrick Church who manages the First Eucharist program. Needed requirements being an active, practicing Catholic in good standing with the Church who possesses a good knowledge of the Catholic faith, organizational skills in religious education and is proficient in speaking and writing English and Spanish, Microsoft Word, social media and public speaking. A complete job description is available on request. Please send resumes to Fr. James G. Betzen, C.PP.S. at betzenj@diodav.org or 216 N. Court, Ottumwa, IA 52501 before May 15, 2021.