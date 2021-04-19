DIRECTOR OF WORSHIP, CHURCH OF THE RESURRECTION, DUBUQUE IA

Director of Worship – Church of the Resurrection is a Roman Catholic parish located in Dubuque IA. We are a vibrant parish with 2,400 families, seeking a full-time Director of Worship. The successful candidates’ key responsibilities will require experience and expertise as a Parish Music Coordinator and Liturgy Director. Responsibilities will include directing, planning and coordinating the parish music programs for

all weekend liturgies, Holy Days, and funerals. Assist engaged couples in planning wedding liturgies, work with Religious Education and Youth Minister to provide music and liturgical ministers for religious education liturgies. Train, recruit, schedule and supervise all liturgical ministers; coordinate the art and environment for the parish worship spaces; take inventory and order liturgical supplies; prepare slide presentations for Mass and other liturgical services; oversee the working condition of existing audio-visual equipment; serve as staff liaison to the liturgy committee; prepare the annual budget and be an integral

and active part of the parish staff. This is a full-time exempt position, beginning July 1, 2021.

Required Qualifications:

 College degree or better (bachelor’s required) in music, music ministry, liturgy, or equivalent

experience

 Practicing Catholic willing to engage in the faith life of our parish which he/she serves and leads

 Thorough understanding of Roman Catholic liturgical theology and foundational liturgical

planning experience

 Demonstrated vocal and keyboard/piano proficiency

 Organizational skills, patience, ability to collaborate with parishioners and parish staff

 Flexibility to accommodate an irregular work schedule

Complete job description is available on the parish website: www.res-dbq.org

Submission deadline is May 14, 2021. To apply, please submit the following application materials to

DBQ058S3@DBQARCH.ORG.

 Cover letter (PDF)

 Resume (PDF)

 Contact information for three references (PDF)

 Worship video link 3-5 minutes in length demonstrating the applicant’s musical proficiency