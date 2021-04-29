Invest in our Peace Keeping Police Force

To the Editor:

Invest resources in our Peace Keeping Police Force (PKPF) by providing opportunities for PKPF to develop good communication skills that build relationships of trust in their community.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to build trusting relationships with youth, i.e. observing or participating in youth sporting or recreational activities.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to build trusting relationships with youth, i.e. observing or interacting with youth at their educational institutions.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to build trusting relationships with youth, i.e. observing or participating in the youth’s creative and/or socialization activities.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to change the “gotcha” crime-stopper image that frightens all ages.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to accept volunteer spiritual guidance from religious chaplains or other spiritual guides of their choice.

Invest resources by providing opportunities for PKPF to accept confidential psychotherapy as desired or needed.

Defunding our PKPF leads to amoral vigilante tactics that we have witnessed in multiple killings of innocent people.

Invest resources now to support the evolution of our PKPF.

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City