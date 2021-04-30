Join Prayer-a-Thon

St. Ann Parish in Long Grove is hosting a Prayer-a-Thon throughout the month of May in response to Pope Francis’ call for a month-long, global prayer marathon for an end to the pandemic.

Candy Boucher, the parish’s coordinator of Adult Faith Formation, hopes the Prayer-a-Thon can be a widespread effort. It’s open to members of St. Ann’s, family members and friends “near or far.” It’s open to all ages and all denominations, “anyone who will agree to say a prayer a day, all through May”

A virtual kick-off will take place April 30 at 8 p.m. on St. Ann’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/191760284210098/ , where participants will be able to register their interest and make a commitment. The 10-minute kick-off will be led by members of St. Ann’s and others in the community who will act as motivators.

Those who cannot participate in the kickoff can sign up for the Prayer-a-Thon anytime by emailing Boucher at cboucher@stannslonggrove.org or by calling the church at 563-285-4596. She encourages these participants to have their own “kick-off” by praying the following prayer:

Prayer for Today and Tomorrow

God of all,

Turn our suffering to salvation

Our chaos to calm

Our brokenness to wholeness

Heal our world, we pray.

God of light,

Thank you for showing us

The gift of presence

The worth of words

Make our lives count, we pray.

God of hope

Help us be worthy

Of those who journey with us

And help us honor those who’ve gone ahead

May our bonds of friendship and faith sustain us,

Always in your loving grace.

End our time of virus, grief and isolation, we pray

In the holy name of Jesus,

Through the intercession of our Mother Mary. AMEN

“We encourage you all to consider being part of this event,” Boucher said.