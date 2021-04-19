MORNING PRESCHOOL POSITIONS, ST. JOHN VIANNEY CHURCH, BETTENDORF, IA

St John Vianney Church, Bettendorf, is seeking three positions for its MORNING PRESCHOOL:

Preschool Director: BA in Elementary Education with an Early Childhood Endorsement; Previous work in a preschool or school setting; position also includes serving as 4 year old teacher.

Assistant Teacher for 5 Day Program: BA in Education or Child Development Associate Degree.

Assistant Teacher for 3 Day Program: BA or Associate Degree.

For complete job description see our website: www.sjvbett.org/preschool.

Send letter, resume, licensure info, references by May 15, to: Rev. James Vrba, St John Vianney Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf, IA 52722 FRJIM@SJVBETT.ORG