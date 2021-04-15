Regina to expand Early Childhood Center

For The Catholic Messenger

IOWA CITY — Regina Catholic Education Center is kicking off its celebration of National Week of the Young Child with the announcement of construction plans to renovate and expand the Early Childhood Center for the final phase of a capital campaign.

The Early Childhood Center will relocate to the former sixth-grade elementary wing on campus and will feature 10,500 square feet of renovations and new construction. This will include a dedicated entry, secure entrance and exit points, five modernized classrooms, new bathrooms, a reception area, offices, wellness space, a teacher work and prep room, and a large indoor play center with access to the outdoor certified Nature Explore Classroom.

“The goal of the Pre-K project is to better serve current enrollment needs and to increase enrollment in the Pre-K program going forward,” said Regina Elementary Principal Celeste Vincent. “This program plays a vital role in introducing families to our center and the supportive faith-filled Regina community.”

Currently, pre-kindergarten classrooms are in two separate locations in the school; having all classrooms in the same hallway will allow for more cohesive theming and programming, officials said. The space became available after construction of a new junior/senior high wing last year.

Initial allocation for the Early Childhood Center facilities was $500,000. A new dedicated donation allowed expansion of the project to enhance the planned renovations and updates. Total project cost is estimated at $2.2 million.

Since launching the Pride in Our Past, Building Our Future Capital Campaign in 2016, Regina has raised more than $9.1 million, exceeding the $7.8 million capital campaign goal.

The project team for the Early Childhood Center project includes Shive Hattery Architecture & Engineering, Build To Suit, and Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning. Work is scheduled to begin in spring 2022 with completion by fall 2022.

“The Lord has blessed us richly with this incredible opportunity to expand and enrich our Early Childhood Center facilities,” said Barbara Meyer, Regina Early Childhood Center Director. “This exciting expansion will allow for growth and prosperity, in both physical space and the number of families we serve. The future of Regina will continue to shine bright for our students, families, faculty/staff, parishes and the greater Iowa City community with the enhancement of our center.”

About the Pride in Our Past, Building Our Future Capital Campaign

Regina Catholic Education Center launched this capital campaign in 2016. Completed projects to date include: construction of a junior/senior high wing, expansion and resurfacing of the front parking lot and resurfacing of the front circle drive; new front parking lot lighting; replacement of the original high school gym roof; construction of a new First Avenue entrance drive; renovation of the boys and girls locker rooms; replacement of the antiquated bell and intercom system; addition of a new wrestling room and weight room; and rerouting of storm water retention.