Sister Goedken celebrates jubilee

SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Laura Goedken, OP, will mark her 60th jubilee in 2021, along with 18 other Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. Her religious name was Sister Bernal.

Sister Goedken’s home parish is Sacred Heart Parish in Monticello, Iowa, in the Dubuque Archdiocese. She is the daughter of the late Cletus and Edith (Miller) Goedken.

Sister Goedken’s ministry has been dedicated to teaching, educational administration and development.

In the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, she taught at Regina, Minneapolis, and Bethlehem Academy, Faribault. In the Diocese of Madison, she ministered as assistant principal at Edgewood High School in Madison. She served the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa congregation as Director of Development and Communication at the motherhouse in Sinsinawa.

In the Diocese of Davenport, Sister Goedken was Director of Evangelization and Stewardship for the Iowa City parishes, then Director of Development for the Diocese of Davenport. She also ministered in Wyoming and California.

Sister Goedken is living in community at the Sinsinawa motherhouse. A private Mass to honor jubilarians is tentatively set for June 6 and will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

To send wishes to Sister Goedken on her jubilee, go to the Sinsinawa Dominicans website at www.sinsinawa.org/jubilee.