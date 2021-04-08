Sister Hanley served at UNI

BILLINGS, Mont. — Sister Kathleen Hanley (Edward Mary), CHM, 78, died March 26 at St. Vincent Healthcare, Billings, Montana, as the result of a stroke.

Kathleen Selma Hanley, was born to Edward “Red” and Selma Wieglenda Hanley, on July 21, 1942, in Lewistown, Montana. She entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) in 1960 and made her first vows in 1963.

She received an associate of arts in education at Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa; a BA in English from Marycrest College in Davenport; an MA in religious education from Seattle University in Seattle, and an MA in pastoral liturgy from Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California.

Sister Hanley’s teaching ministry was fulfilled in grade and high schools in Minnesota, Illinois and Iowa. She served as campus minister of music at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She devoted years in service to her religious community: from 1978-1980 as director of novices, from 1980-1984 as CHM Vice President, and from 1983-1986 she was the coordinator of retired sisters at the Humility of Mary Center. Then she was executive secretary for Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in Saratoga, California. Later she provided music ministry in Montana at St. Jude Church, Havre; St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, Lewistown; and finally as music director at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, Billings.

Sister Hanley enjoyed singing in the Billings Symphony Chorale and especially delighted in volunteering as a cuddler in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Vincent Healthcare. She cherished time at Maiden and was very knowledgeable about family history.

Private services were held April 5 at the Humility of Mary Center in Davenport. A memorial Mass was held April 7. Due to COVID-19 protocol, a family Mass will be held at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral on April 15 at noon (MDT). Live-stream will be available on St. Patrick’s Facebook page. Cremation has taken place and burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Lewistown.

Memorials may be made to the Congregation of the Humility of Mary.