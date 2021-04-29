Standing in unity with the vulnerable

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

On the weekend of May 1-2, our diocese will take up the Collection for the Church in Latin America. This national collection supports many pastoral projects that benefit the faithful in Latin America and the Caribbean.

For example, in the mountains of northeastern Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, the Diocese of Cúcuta has been a migration point for needy Venezuelan refugees coming in search of food, medicine and daily necessities. For several years, the diocese’s welcome centers have served more than 1,000 meals each day to hungry migrants. The primary center at Casa de Paso Divina Providencia has been addressing the needs of these refugees with diocesan resources as well as assistance from local businesses, charities and parishes.

The Collection for the Church in Latin America provides much-needed assistance to ensure that Casa de Paso Divina Providencia can continue its work of hospitality and mercy. Your contribution to this collection allows you to stand in closer unity with vulnerable refugees and those serving them.

For more information on the Church in Latin America and the many projects funded by the collection, please visit www.usccb.org/latin-america. Please be as generous as you can. Take this opportunity to share your faith with our sisters and brothers in Latin America and the Caribbean. Your support truly makes a difference. Thank you and God bless you.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport