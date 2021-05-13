Bautista to serve as principal at HTC Elementary

WEST POINT — Holy Trinity Catholic Schools recently selected Amy Kies Bautista as the new elementary principal.

Bautista, a Catholic from the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area, has served as an educator for 12 years. “I am excited to be the new elementary principal at Holy Trinity Catholic Schools and look forward to weaving our Catholic identity into our academic curriculum,” she said. “My vision is to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to strengthen our Catholic faith and the rigorous academics Holy Trinity already possesses as well as developing new opportunities to enrich our school, parishes and students.”

Bautista earned a Bachelor of Science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science from Eastern Illinois University in Physical Education/Curriculum. She will complete a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership at the University of Northern Iowa in June. Bautista begins her new role as principal on July 1.

Craig Huebner, hired as junior/senior high principal in August 2020, has served as principal of both schools since the retirement of elementary principal and chief administrative officer Michael Sheerin in October. Huebner will serve as the chief administrative officer of Holy Trinity Catholic Schools and as principal of Holy Trinity Catholic Junior High/Senior High School.