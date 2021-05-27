Christian Holy Land leaders and the truth

To the Editor:

It is said that the first casualty of war is the truth. This truly explains your front-page article “Israeli-Palestinian violence escalates” by the Catholic News Service. Yes, these Christian leaders in the Holy Land should definitely be concerned about the violence between the Israelis and Palestinians.

But …

Put the blame where it really belongs — with the Palestinian terrorist organizations, Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who began this latest conflict by firing thousands of rockets at Israel’s civilian population.

Put the blame for the lack of progress on peace and freedom in the Holy Land with the Palestinian leadership, which has refused to negotiate in good faith with the Israelis time after time because their true goal is the destruction of the Jewish state.

Report accurately about the upcoming legal, court-ordered eviction in Sheikh Jarrah of Palestinian squatters living on Jewish-owned property without paying rent or having any proof of ownership.

Acknowledge that Hamas and Islamic Jihad commit war crimes by firing their rockets next to schools, mosques, hospitals and housing areas. This puts Palestinian civilians at great risk, not only from Israeli retaliation, but also from the hundreds of rockets that misfired and landed in Gaza – killing and wounding fellow Palestinians.

Unfortunately, the citizens of Gaza and Israel are all victims of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Hopefully, the present ceasefire will hold and life can return to somewhat normal for the near future.

Finally, I would highly recommend that Christian leaders in the Holy Land, as well as all well-meaning people, should protest and carry signs that read: “Free Gaza from Hamas and Islamic Jihad.”

Allan G. Ross, executive director

Jewish Federation

of the Quad Cities