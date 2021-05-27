Let’s not start policing the Communion line

To the Editor:

With media reports of some U.S. bishops wanting to deny holy Communion to a sitting American president who is Catholic but supports a woman’s right to choose her own reproductive choices, including abortion, we might pause to evaluate the role of the faithful in this process.

Women’s thoughts and voices have no role in the present structure of discernment among the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. Further, the view from the pew appears absent in the current structure.

The sense of the faithful has a place in this process. Let’s work to find it first before we start policing the Communion line.

Clara Oleson
West Branch

