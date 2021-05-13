Thanks to the Mason family

To the Editor:

A special word of thanks to Chase Mason on his submittal of the article “If I were white” (4-15-21). What an insightful article by both him and his grandfather, Thomas Mason. It helped me to walk a mile in their shoes and see the unequal treatment that has gone on and continues to go on, and the constant barrage of interactions with a biased world that erodes minorities’ spirit and sense of worth. Chase, you have certainly flourished and thrived no matter what the world has thrown at you. God bless and I hope there will be equality and justice for all soon!

Mary Maher

Davenport