Two in-person commencement ceremonies for SAU

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University will host separate commencement ceremonies May 14 and May 15 for graduate and undergraduate degree recipients at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, Illinois.

The two ceremonies will allow the university to celebrate its spring 2021 graduates while following COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, which include capacity limitations at the TaxSlayer Center. Both ceremonies will be by invitation only and require tickets. Contingency plans are in place for an alternate location on campus should the State of Illinois change current COVID-19 policies with further limitations.

The graduate hooding and commencement ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on May 14 and the undergraduate ceremony at 1 p.m. on May 15. People may view both ceremonies via live-streamed video at www.sau.edu. The traditional format of the ceremonies has been altered to accommodate COVID-19 protocols. Physical distancing and masks will be required.

St. Ambrose expects to confer 148 graduate and doctoral degrees at the May 14 ceremony. Michael Puthoff, the outgoing Dean of Graduate Studies and a professor and director of the university’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, will address the graduates. The university expects to confer 387 bachelor degrees to undergraduates during the May 15 ceremony. Father George McDaniel ‘66, a St. Ambrose professor emeritus of history, will address the graduates.

The university will confer three honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degrees at the Saturday event to outgoing SAU president Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ; Father McDaniel and Dimitri Papageorgiou.

For additional information, visit sau.edu/commencing