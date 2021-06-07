ASSISTANT TEACHER, ST. JOHN VIANNEY, BETTENDORF

St John Vianney Church, Bettendorf, is seeking one Assistant Teacher for the morning 5 day program. Minimum requirement is two years of college; ideally a BA in Education or Child Development Associate Degree.For complete job descriptionseeourwebsite: www.sjvbett.org/preschool.

Send letter, resume, licensure info, references by June 25, to: St John Vianney Church, 4097 – 18th Street, Bettendorf, IA 52722

OFFICE@SJVBETT.ORG