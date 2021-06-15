Birthright of Davenport closes

DAVENPORT — Birthright of Davenport has permanently closed its doors.

According to a newsletter, the pro-life organization has helped women with planned and unplanned pregnancies for about 50 years in Davenport.

In 1968, Birthright began serving women in Canada and that service spread beyond that nation’s borders to the United States. Other Birthright offices in the Diocese of Davenport remain open.

“We have so many positives to reflect on as we count our blessings for the support we have received from this community. We are sincerely thankful and grateful for the individuals, churches, pastors, parishioners and men’s and women’s groups who have shared in our mission’s success,” the newsletter said.

The staff thanked volunteers who dedicated their time, talent and commitment — past and present.

Financial gifts are not being accepted and any remaining funds will be sent to Birthright International.

Find Birthright locations across the U.S. at www.birthright.org. A toll free helpline is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-550-4900.