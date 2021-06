Appointments

Effective Thursday, July 1, 2021

Rev. Andrew D. Rauenbuehler, newly-ordained, to parochial vicar of Our Lady of Victory Parish, Davenport and chaplain of Assumption High School, Davenport.

Rev. Mr. Dale Mallory, newly-ordained, returning to studies at St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota.

Rev. Mr. Benjamin Snyder, newly-ordained, returning to studies at St. Paul Seminary, St. Paul, Minnesota.

