DIRECTOR OF RELIGIOUS EDUCATION/ PARISH YOUTH COORDINATOR, IMMACULATE CONCEPTION, COLFAX

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Director of Religious Education is a member of the parish staff. The Director has overall responsibility for the parish’s faith formation of children and adolescents, having oversight over the Youth Coordinator. The director organizes, schedules, and oversees faith formation programs for children (K-6th grade). Also organizes, schedules, and oversees sacramental preparation for first Communion and first reconciliation. In addition, the director oversees the parish’s annual Vacation Bible School.

Visit the parish website at www.immaculateconceptioncolfax.org to see a complete job description. Direct questions and send letter of interest along with a current CV to: Fr. Ron Hodges, 305 E Howard Street, Colfax, Iowa 50054 or email to hodgesr@diodav.org. Letters of interest should be received by Friday, July 2, 2021.

RESPONSIBILITIES: The Youth Coordinator is a member of the parish staff. The coordinator has overall responsibility for the parish’s faith formation of adolescents. The coordinator organizes, schedules and oversees faith formation programs for adolescents (7th-12th grade). This includes the junior high, young high school, and older high school youth groups. Also organizes, schedules and oversees sacramental preparation for confirmation and is responsible for the parish’s annual summer activities and programs for adolescents.

