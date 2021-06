Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island, Illinois of the Quad Cities is seeking applicants for the position of principal of its elementary school for the 2021-2022 school year. The school has grades Pre-K through 8 with an enrollment of 340. A principal application package outlining qualifications and procedures is available at https://cdop.org/careers/ or by calling the Office of Catholic Schools (309) 671-1550. A review of applications will start in May.