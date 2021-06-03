Sister Donovan was educator, chaplain

SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Angela Donovan, OP, died May 23 at St. Dominic Villa, Hazel Green, Wisconsin.

She was born April 1, 1930, in Chicago, the daughter of Jerome and Angela (Cusick) Donovan. She made her first religious profession as a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa on Aug. 5, 1950, and her perpetual profession Aug. 5, 1953.

She taught for 29 years and served as principal for six years and tutor for one year. Sister Donovan ministered as chaplain for eight years, in mission effectiveness for 11 years and as convent prioress for six years. She served in Minnesota, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana and Arizona. In the Diocese of Davenport, Sister Donovan ministered as a chaplain and in mission effectiveness at Samaritan Health System (now Mercy Medical Center), Clinton from 1987-1995.

Natural burial took place May 25 in the Motherhouse Cemetery. The funeral Mass was scheduled for June 2. Repeat broadcasts of the wake and funeral for Sister Donovan are available online at www.Sinsinawa.org/live. Click on the “on demand” tab.

Memorials may be made to the Sinsinawa Dominicans, 585 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, WI, 53824-9701 or online at www.sinsinawa.org/donate.