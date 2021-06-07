SUMMER PROJECT ASSOCIATE OFFICE OF EVANGILIZATION DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, DAVENPORT

The Office of Evangelization at the Diocese of Davenport is hiring for the position of Summer Project Associate. The Summer Project Associate will work directly and collaboratively with the Director of Evangelization, the Office of Evangelization, and other pertinent Offices in the Chancery. Principal responsibilities include three reports which examine the state of digital engagement in the diocese, identifying models of digital evangelization, and researching already existing digital evangelization training programs. Please see the full position description on the diocesan website. This position is 20 hours per week for 8-10 weeks and pays $10/hour. There is some flexibility with start dates.

Send resume, cover letter, application, and a writing sample (preferably from a theology class) by June 9, 2021 to:

Tiara Hatfield Hatfield@davenportdiocese.org

780 West Central Park Ave Davenport, IA 52804