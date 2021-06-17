Time to end abortion

To the Editor:

It is a time well overdue to end the holocaust of abortion. As God commanded us in the 6th commandment, Though Shall Not Kill. How as Christians and Catholics can we reconcile abortion and the 6th commandment? The simple answer, abortion is irreconcilable with the 6th commandment and our faith. As Jesus says to us in John 10:10, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.” Jesus came to give us life.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations” (Jeremiah 1:5 NIV). How many prophets have been aborted? In the 48 years since the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, more than 60,000,000 unborn children have been murdered because of abortion. How many amazing priests, nuns, brothers, mothers, fathers, humanitarians, authors, writers, singers, etc., have been lost, their lives ended before they had their opportunity? The sad reality is, we will never know.

Paul Breitbach

Iowa City