Why, bishops?

Why did so many of the bishops in this country choose to ignore Pope Francis’ warning to take it slowly on any action to withhold the Eucharist from any politician because of one particular issue? Once again, many will ignore other injustices going on around them and instead choose to judge one’s worthiness to receive the precious body of our Lord and Savior. Is this really who we are, the body of Christ? Unfortunately, I, like many of my generation, chose to leave my church back in the ‘60s. It is not my intention to do that again. But, I pray that our bishops will search their own consciences before denying the Eucharist to any of our politicians. Don’t cast the first stone!

Jim Tiedje

Davenport

NOTE: After publication of this column, the USCCB released the following press release: