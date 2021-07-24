24: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 24: A new priest shares his journey to the priesthood

Newly ordained Father Andrew Rauenbuehler played Mass as a kid and enjoyed being an altar server, but took a detour working as a medic before completing his seminary studies.
He talks about his journey to the priesthood and what he’s looking forward to in his assignments at Our Lady of Victory Parish and Assumption High School in Davenport.

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.
Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.
Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.
For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.
Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

You can hear all are podcasts on your favorite podcast platform including Apple podcasts, iHeartmedia, TuneIn and more.

epay

https://www.catholicmessenger.net/podcasting

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *