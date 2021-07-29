Concert in Davenport to raise money for pro-life causes

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

Davenport-area Catholics are hosting a musical event Aug. 15 to raise awareness and funds for pro-life causes.

“The Beat Must Go On: Pro-Life in the Park,” will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Prairie Heights baseball field 3 in Davenport. Assumption High School-Davenport graduates Madeline Murphy and Caroline Sieren will provide vocals, accompanied by an instrumental group headed up by Larry Gant, John Timmons and Robert Sieren. Lt. Jason Smith of the Davenport Police Department will share a short message about “God’s Pro-life Community.”

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for area pro-life ministries and for teens to go to the Mar­ch for Life in Washington, D.C. Rain date Aug. 17.

“Music can be so good for the soul, especially great Christian music,” said Brad Merritt, one of the event organizers. “I’ve enjoyed so many wonderful music events in the past and have seen how a beautiful Godly message enhanced with amazing tunes can uplift the spirit and spark desires in us to become even more activated for the Lord’s causes.”

Donations from the event will benefit the Women’s Choice Center in Bettendorf, Pregnancy Resources in Davenport, QC Right to Life, Project Rachel, Birthright, and local parishes sponsoring buses to March for Life events.

Merritt said the idea to host the event came about due to cancellation of the Black and White Gala for the second year in a row. For more than 10 years, the Black and White Gala has served to raise funds and unite pro-life individuals and families. “We hope to be back at St. Ambrose (University in Davenport) in the Rogalski Center again next August, since we have had to take a break from large indoor functions the past two years. We decided to still do something awesome this year.”

Merritt encourages concert guests to bring friends and family, along with a chair or blanket, refreshments and “maybe even a sing-along voice.” He hopes the event will help guests focus on the positive message of God’s plan for life “and to bring folks together from all denominations to pray, to enjoy music and entertainment, and to benefit our local pro-life ministries — together as one body of Christ.”

Questions, call Merritt at (563) 359-8698.