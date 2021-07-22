Local church responds to help the poor | La Iglesia local responde ayudando a los pobres

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Our faith challenges us to respond in some way to the pain and suffering that is so prevalent in our world. In fact, many of us experience firsthand some type of suffering each and every day. Unfortunately, there has been a large uptick in hardship and misery in the past year and a half during the pandemic.

However, we also realize that we have been truly blessed in so many ways. As Christians, we are asked to share those blessings by helping to alleviate the suffering of other members of our human family.

From the day of his election, Pope Francis has reminded us of the Church’s fundamental responsibility to the poor and marginalized: “[O]ur work with [persons] in need, our charitable works of mercy, lead us to the Lord, because it is in the needy brother and sister that we see the Lord himself.”

The Diocesan Works of Charity collection is one way that we, as the local church, can respond to suffering in our part of the world. In consultation with local parishes, the funds collected are distributed to communities whose members are struggling mightily simply to meet the basic needs of food and shelter for themselves and their families. In addition to collection donations from the faithful in our parishes, our diocese received $60,000 in grant money from foundations, religious orders, and the Knights of Columbus to meet the outstanding unmet pandemic needs at critical times over the past 12 months.

This special collection to assist with charitable needs in the Diocese of Davenport will take place at Mass on the weekend of July 24-25. I pray that we are inspired by the Holy Spirit to help those in great need. Thank you for sharing the Lord’s love by giving generously to this collection.

La Iglesia local responde ayudando a los pobres

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Nuestra fe nos desafía a responder de alguna manera al dolor y al sufrimiento, que prevalecen en nuestro mundo. De hecho, muchos de nosotros experimentamos de primera mano algún tipo de sufrimiento todos los días. Desafortunadamente, ha habido un gran aumento en las dificultades y la miseria en el último año y medio durante la pandemia.

Sin embargo, también nos damos cuenta, que hemos sido verdaderamente bendecidos de muchas maneras. Como cristianos, se nos pide que compartamos esas bendiciones ayudando a aliviar el sufrimiento de otros miembros de nuestra familia humana. Desde el día de su elección, el Papa Francisco nos ha recordado la responsabilidad fundamental de la Iglesia hacia los pobres y marginados: “[Nuestro] trabajo con [las personas] necesitadas, nuestras obras caritativas de misericordia, nos llevan al Señor, porque es en el hermano y la hermana necesitados que vemos al Señor mismo”.

La Colecta para las Obras de Caridad Diocesana es una forma en que nosotros, como Iglesia local, podemos trabajar para responder al sufrimiento en nuestra parte del mundo. En consulta con las parroquias locales, los fondos recolectados se distribuyen a las comunidades cuyos miembros están luchando poderosa y simplemente para satisfacer las necesidades básicas de comida y refugio para ellos y sus familias. Además de las donaciones de la colecta de los fieles en nuestras parroquias, nuestra diócesis recibió $ 60,000 en subvenciones de fundaciones, órdenes religiosas y de los Caballeros de Colón, para satisfacer las necesidades pendientes de la pandemia en momentos críticos durante los últimos 12 meses.

Esta Colecta especial para apoyar las obras de caridad en la Diócesis de Davenport se realizará en todas las Misas el fin de semana del 24 y 25. Pido a Dios que nosotros seamos inspirados por el Espíritu Santo para ayudar a todos aquellos que se encuentran en grandes necesidades. Les agradezco por compartir el amor del Señor, donando generosamente en esta Colecta.

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport