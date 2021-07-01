To the Editor:

What is your plan to end our “3-V culture” of vengeance, which leads to violence, which leads to vigilante behavior?

Guns are only one weapon to achieve vengeance, violence and vigilante behavior. Other weapons include vengeful and violent sports, biased media outlets (social, print and broadcast), divisive political rhetoric, and audio-visual resources.

It is everyone’s responsibility to model behavior of nonviolent, moral reform.

“Be the change you wish to see in the world” (Mahatma Gandhi).

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City