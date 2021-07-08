Please return to the Mass

To the editor:

The pandemic regulations have been reduced and it is time for Catholics to start their renewal in the Catholic Church. This is urgently needed.

I urge all Catholics to return to the faith and renew their lives in the sacraments. It is time to go to daily Mass, if possible. It is time to thank all our priests because they give us the Eucharist in the Mass and other sacraments.

And it is time to say the rosary daily.

Thanksgiving is a great prayer and please express thanks to our priests. They are still here. Please give a thought of writing a note and informing them of your prayers.

Our priests are very important for they are trying to save our souls. Be kind and generous to them and the deacons that have been assisting at Mass.

William Grothus

Bettendorf