Please return to the Mass

To the editor:

The pandemic regulations have been reduced and it is time for Catholics to start their renewal in the Catholic Church. This is urgently needed.

I urge all Catholics to return to the faith and renew their lives in the sacraments. It is time to go to daily Mass, if possible. It is time to thank all our priests because they give us the Eucharist in the Mass and other sacraments.

And it is time to say the rosary daily.

epay

Thanksgiving is a great prayer and please express thanks to our priests. They are still here. Please give a thought of writing a note and informing them of your prayers.

Our priests are very important for they are trying to save our souls. Be kind and generous to them and the deacons that have been assisting at Mass.

William Grothus
Bettendorf

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Facebooktwittermail
Posted on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *