Puthoff earns Eagle Scout award

For The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — Nicholas M. Puthoff, 15, son of Michael and Diane Puthoff, will receive the Eagle Scout award in a Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 21. Nick is a member of Troop 199 of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.

He earned the Eagle Scout award by completing all rank advancements, earning 42 merit badges and participating in numerous scouting service projects and programs. During his scout journey, Nick has held numerous leadership positions including librarian, den chief, patrol leader and senior patrol leader.

For his Eagle service project, Nick designed and built wheelchair-accessible planters for residents of the Kahl Home in Davenport. Nick drew the project specifications, purchased supplies, managed the construction of four planters and supervised delivery of the planters to the Kahl Home.

Service hours on the project totaled 128. Nick thanks K&K Hardware and the Catholic Service Board for their contributions to the project. Nick has been involved in scouting since first grade. He is a student at Pleasant Valley High School in Bettendorf.

The Eagle award is the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America with only 8% of scouts attaining this accomplishment.