Sisters of St. Francis install leaders

For The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — Delegates of the Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton, set congregational directions for the next four years during their 2021 Chapter and elected a new leadership team to help move those directions into action.

Members of the new leadership team — Sisters Janice Cebula, Marilyn Huegerich and Ruth E. Westmoreland — were installed during a June 14 ceremony at The Canticle in Clinton.

• Sister Cebula, president, is a native of Goodland, Kansas, who entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1971. She has served as president since 2016 and from 2004 to 2012. Her previous ministries included positions as the U.S. liaison for Global Sisters Report and staff attorney with Legal Aid of Western Missouri, both in Kansas City, Missouri. She also was associated with Holy Family Catholic Worker House in Kansas City. “The community is committed to the mission of living and promoting active nonviolence and peacemaking which is very needed in this world,” Sister Cebula said. She is eager to “collaborate with others to unfold the future of a world where all are sister and brother to each other and all of creation.”

• Sister Huegerich, vice president, is a native of Varina, Iowa, who entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1959. She has served as vice president since 2016. She also ministered eight years as president and 12 years as councilor. Sister Huegerich previously served in education, both as principal and teacher of elementary through high school students. She feels “happy to serve the community with a commitment and desire to address the many systemic issues of injustices at the local and global levels.”

• Sister Westmoreland, congregational councilor, is a native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, who entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1963. She previously served as canonical councilor from 2012 to 2016. She also served as director of Café on Vine in Davenport. In other ministries she served as a teacher; academic dean and vice president of Mount St. Clare College in Clinton; special assistant for development for Boysville and the Ennis Center for Children in Michigan; and in childcare work, parish social ministry and shelter work at Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois. To the leadership team, Sister Westmoreland brings “a sense of hope and a willingness to serve wherever most needed.”