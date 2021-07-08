To the Editor:

“Walking each other home,” what an excellent thought in an excellent editorial! Per the editorial, I have placed that phrase in several places where I will see it each day. It is the essence of evangelization, helping each other to reach our heavenly home, while also improving this one. In focusing on helping and not judging, we are being true to our baptism, and the command to go and make disciples. It addresses the question of “What does love ask of me now?” which Father (Ron) Rolheiser asked, and the compassionate concern that Father John Spiegel addressed in his letter to the editor about Catholics who are currently denied the Eucharist, both in the same edition.

“Walking each other home,” a mission statement and a challenge. Thank you.

Glenn Leach

Davenport