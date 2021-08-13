CIRCULATION/BUSINESS OFFICE COORDINATOR, THE CATHOLIC MESSENGER

The Catholic Messenger plans to hire a Circulation/Business Office Coordinator to coordinate weekly newspaper circulation, accounts receivable, accounts payable and to provide general office support, including reception duties. The position is full-time.

Specific duties include:

-Update and maintain circulation database.

-Process and prepare production reports for the weekly distribution of the newspaper.

epay

-Prepare accounts receivable billings and manage the receivables accounts.

-Manage accounts payable, reconcile checking account and make bank deposits.

-Assist with annual budgeting process.

-Produce monthly financial reports.

– Answer phones, order supplies and respond to inquiries from advertisers, subscribers and parishes.

The successful applicant should have experience with database management and accounting software; experience with QuickBooks is preferred.

 

Send resume and cover letter to Barb Arland-Fye, Editor, at arland-fye@davenportdiocese.org.

Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail
Posted on